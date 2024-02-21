Crocs and Pixar Team Up For a Toy Story Clog Collab

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Crocs and Pixar have teamed up once again, this time for a collaboration inspired by the iconic Toy Story film franchise. The collection includes Sherrif Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Pizza Planet clogs in adult, kids, and toddler sizes complete with character-inspired Jibbitz charms.

A full breakdown of the Toy Story Crocs collection can be found below, but if you can't wait another second to reserve a pair you can head to the Crocs website now. Not surprisingly, the Pizza Planet design appears to be the most popular of the wave, as it was sold out in sizes for both men and women shortly after launch. However, a similar has situation happened with their Lightning McQueen design inspired by the Pixar film Cars, and it has been restocked in the past. Hopefully he same will happen here.

Sheriff Woody Classic Clogs feature a design inspired by Woody's cow print vest and plaid shirt with the "Andy" signature on the inside sole. Includes a sheriff's badge, a cowboy hat and two more exclusive Jibbitz charms.

Sheriff Woody Classic Clog $69.99

Kids' Sheriff Woody Classic Clog $54.99

Toddlers' Sheriff Woody Classic Clog $49.99

Buzz Lightyear Classic Clogs are inspired by the iconic Space Ranger costume and come with four exclusive Jibbitz charms. Once again, the "Andy" signature is included on the inside sole.

Buzz Lightyear Classic Clog $69.99

Kids' Buzz Lightyear Classic Clog $54.99

Toddlers' Buzz Lightyear Classic Clog $49.99

The Pizza Planet Off Court Clogs feature an insole design of the claaawwww, a checkerboard midsole print, and six Jibbitz charms including the space alien.