Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Action Figures Take Us Back to Night City

Head back to Night City with the latest release from Jada Toys: David and Lucy from the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Straight from the year 2076 comes David Martinez and Lucy Kushinada, two Edgerunners just trying to survive in a futuristic metropolis suffering from corruption and crime.

The two new 1:12 scale action figures include multiple points of articulation and various accessories, enough to make you feel like you’re taking part in their thrilling story. With their release dates slated for January 2025, these figures are ready to be pre-ordered now here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+). Look below to check out the details for each.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners David Martinez 1:12 Scale Action Figure: Includes soft goods jacket and pants, alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and pistol and with swappable arm cannon / $44.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy Kushinada 1:12 Scale Action Figure: Includes alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, Lucy’s pistol, and 2x flexible Monowire attachments / $29.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth

Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Get a Sequel?

The Netflix anime based on the popular videogame came out in 2022, and up until a few months back, fans hadn’t heard anything about a second season. But back in September, CD Projekt Red released an unusual teaser trailer that promised a return to Night City and a return to the Cyberpunk universe. Will this be the second season of Edgerunners? It’s too soon to tell right now, but fans are definitely excited and looking forward to the new project. Previously it was believed that CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger, the two animation studios in charge of this IP, were uninterested in continuing the Edgerunners story, but now there’s hope.

What’s Next for Cyberpunk 2077?

In 2022, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was announced, and we got a big update on the project back in February 2024. The game is now being developed with director Gabe Amatangelo on board. So if you want more Cyberpunk, the team at CD Projekt Red has your back.

With all of this hype for the Cyberpunk universe, it’s no wonder that more projects are continuing to emerge. Hopefully the new additions continue to have the thrill, action, and world-building that the previous entries are known for.