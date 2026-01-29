Humble Bundle’s D3 Waifus 4U Bundle Packs 9 Action Games for $30 (a $409 Value)

When a bundle offers more than 90% off retail value, it’s worth taking a serious look. For fans of JRPG action games that take on a more mature tone, you’re in luck.

Because that’s exactly what we have with Humble Bundle’s latest offering, the D3 Waifus 4U Bundle, which delivers nine full Steam games for just $30 (though you can pay more if you’re feeling generous).

Like all Humble Bundle deals, this is a “pay what you want” situation, though you’ll need to hit at least $25 to unlock the complete collection (the suggested price is $30 to help the Humble community). At a combined retail value of $409, you’ll want to decide quickly. This anime-inspired action game collection is only available for a limited time.

What’s Included in the D3 Waifus 4U Bundle

If you’re into anime-styled action games with mature themes, over-the-top combat, and yes, plenty of fanservice, D3Publisher has basically dropped its entire catalog into one affordable package.

Samurai Maiden puts you in control of a schoolgirl who time-travels to feudal Japan, where she’ll slice through hordes of undead with flashy sword combos that would make any action game fan smile. Bullet Girls Phantasia takes a different approach, blending third-person shooting with fantasy monsters and character-focused fanservice that doesn’t exactly try to hide what it’s all about.

For cyberpunk fans, Full Metal Schoolgirl offers a neon-drenched shooter where your fully mechanized protagonist livestreams her assault on an evil megacorporation.

The bundle also includes both Onee Chanbara ORIGIN (a polished remake of the cult zombie slasher series) and Onechanbara Z2: Chaos, giving you two flavors of high-speed sword combat with stylish gore and demon transformations. If you prefer guns over blades, though, SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter traps you in a high school overrun by the undead, focusing equally on survival mechanics and fanservice elements.

Rounding out the collection, you’ll get Omega Labyrinth Life (a roguelike dungeon crawler that mixes RPG elements with explicit parody mechanics), MAGLAM LORD (an action JRPG centered on weapon crafting and relationship-driven storytelling), and Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (a roguelike that pits Edo-era warriors against endless zombie hordes).

Platform, Redemption, and Content Notes

Not all of these titles are available on Humble Bundle as individual purchases (Full Metal Schoolgirl and MAGLAM LORD to be exact). However, all titles in this bundle are redeemable on Steam.

It’s worth re-emphasizing that these games are explicitly intended for mature audiences, with most featuring some combination of violence, sexual themes, and partial nudity. If you’re looking for family-friendly gaming, this is DEFINITELY not the bundle you’re looking for.

Supporting Hello World Through Gaming

Your purchase doesn’t just expand your game library… it also helps support Hello World, with donations processed through PayPal Giving Fund (subject to their policies).

Hello World tackles the digital divide by building solar-powered internet hubs that provide connectivity and educational resources to communities in hard-to-reach areas. These hubs deliver access to world-class learning tools that would otherwise be completely unavailable.

Why This Deal Is Worth It

Even if you’re only interested in two or three titles from this collection, you’re still looking at a significant discount compared to buying them individually. Most of these games would cost you $30+ each at regular price (especially any Deluxe Editions), making this bundle a low-risk way to sample D3Publisher’s catalog while supporting a worthwhile cause.

For fans of anime aesthetics and action gameplay who don’t mind (or actively enjoy) the mature content, this bundle offers you an incredible value.

If this sounds like your jam, grab the D3 Waifus 4U Bundle before it expires. Remember, you can pay what you want (with $30 suggested for the complete package), making this an easy way to combine steep savings on cult fanservice favorites with charitable giving in one transaction. A match made in heaven, as they say.