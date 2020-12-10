Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins Board Game Gets a $12 Deal

The new Dungeons & Dragons cooperative board game from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast entitled Adventure Begins is designed as a fun and fast way for new players to explore the world of D&D. Players can choose and customize their characters before traveling together through the lands of Neverwinter where they will slay their way up to a boss monster that's terrorizing the realm. You can even choose which monster your party will face - Felbris (Beholder), Orn (Fire Giant), Deathsleep (Green Dragon) or The Kraken.

Dungeons and Dragons Adventure Begins players will also get a taste of what it's like to be a Dungeon Master, with the role passing from player to player with each turn (2-4 players). Even experienced players might enjoy this for a quick D&D fix - especially since the price has dropped to only $12.29 here on Amazon, which is 51% off the list price and an all-time low by a mile. Walmart is also price-matching the deal at the time of writing.

With the popularity of Dungeons & Dragons skyrocketing in recent years, we've seen more material that's focused on entry-level players. The Adventure Begins board game is ideal in that respect, as it bridges the gap between board games and the full Dungeons & Dragons RPG experience.

Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins includes 4 mini-figures, 4 Boss tiles, 4 20-sided dice, 10-sided Dungeon Master die, damage clip, 4 health trackers, plastic deck holder, 20 character tiles, 4 dungeon boards, 24 gold, 4 adventure decks, item deck, 4 reference cards, 8 backpack cards, 12 gatekeeper cards, part stand, and game rules.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.