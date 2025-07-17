Liquid Death Cereal Criminal Sparkling Water Tastes Like Fruity Pebbles and Milk

Forget about all of the other stuff that’s happening in the world right now. What’s happening with Fruity Pebbles? This is the news that’s on everyone’s lips these days – quite literally. The answer is that there are two big developments happening right now with everyone’s favorite Flintstones-themed breakfast cereal, and it all starts with the news that Liquid Death has partnered with Post to launch a very limited edition Fruity Pebbles-flavored sparkling water dubbed Cereal Criminal. It is currently available here on Amazon priced at the standard $14.99 for a 12-pack.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Liquid Death Cereal Criminal 12 oz 12 pack Order on Amazon

Liquid Death notes that Cereal Criminal tastes “just like Fruity Pebbles cereal and milk”. We cannot confirm this as we haven’t tried it ourselves (a sample is on the way – we’ll update this article with our impressions when it arrives), though the “milk” part of this equation with sparkling water does concern us a bit. However, each can contains “natural flavors” along with just 15 calories, 3 grams of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners so, presumably, the only thing that Cereal Criminal will be murdering is your thirst.

If you want to try it for yourself, Liquid Death Cereal Criminal is available here on Amazon in a 12oz 12-pack variety, though 12oz 6-packs will also be available for $7.99. Read on for the other bit of Fruity Pebbles news that you absolutely need to know.

It’s July, but Post Cereal is already prepping for Halloween with the return of Halloween Fruity Pebbles, which have the same flavor as the standard cereal, only with vibrant orange and purple flakes. A listing for the cereal is currently available here at Walmart, though Post is planning to roll the cereal out to supermarket shelves in August.