The Exclusive Dragon Ball Z Failed Fusions Gotenks Funko Pop 2-Pack is Live

As promised, Funko’s hilarious Dragon Ball Z Failed Fusions 2-Pack featuring Pop figures of Skinny and Fat Gotenks arrived as a BoxLunch exclusive last night, and it was still available to order right here as of the morning of July 25th. This set is a guaranteed sell out, so grab one while you can.

Not that this 2-Pack is a sequel to the Funko Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance 2-Pack that BoxLunch and Funimation released last year. If you want to complete the set, you’ll need to head on over to eBay to make it happen.

On a related note, BoxLunch’s sister site Hot Topic launched a one-day Funko Pop flash sale today that offers prices as low as $5-$7 on individual Pops, 3 Pops for $25, and some big deals on their exclusives.

You can shop the “starting at $7” Funko Pop figure lineup right here (the prices actually go as low as $5). It includes figures from Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Disney, DC, and more. The 3 for $25 Pops are available here, and you’ll find gems the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, Ursula from the Little Mermaid, RWBY Pops, Dragon Ball Z Pops, Stranger Things Pops and more inside. Finally, the Hot Topic exclusive Pop figures are available here. You’ll have to hunt around for discounts in this section, but they’re in there. The most notable are the $15 deals on the Aladdin Disney Treasures box and the Cruella de Vil Pop Rides.

You can browse through Hot Topic’s entire Funko collection right here. Over 700 figures are up for grabs, and there are some 20% discounts that are separate from the flash sale thrown in for good measure. Again, the Funko Pop flash sale is only good until the end of the day today, July 25th, or while supplies last. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $60 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.