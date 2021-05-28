Fast & Furious: F9 Pops Launch at Funko Fair 2021

Fast & Furious fans have been waiting a very long time for F9 to hit theaters, and we wouldn't be surprised if the current May 28th release date gets pushed back even further. However, you can count on these F9 Funko Pops to park themselves on your doorstep in June.

The Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Jakob Toretto (John Cena) Fast 9 Funko Pops are currently available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. We're a little disappointed that a Funko Pop Ride wasn't part of the wave, but we'll take what we can get.

The F9: The Fast Saga Funko Pops are part of the Funko Fair 2021 event, which includes hundreds of new Pop figure releases over the course of 10 days. Fast & Furious comes in at Day 5, which is dedicated to movie-themed figures. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Fair releases right here via our master list.

Funko may have not delivered a F9 Pop Ride, but LEGO picked up the slack with the 4211 LEGO Technic Dom's Charger set, which you can order here at Walmart and backorder here on Amazon for $99.95.

The 1077-piece set will produce a 1:13 scale version of Dominic Toretto's 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, with features that include moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower along with fun details like nitro bottles in the trunk. It can even be displayed in the wheelstand position when you're not pretending to drive it off the LEGO International Space Station or something. That scene might not be as far-fetched as it sounds.

"The newest installment — everybody knows Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action," John Cena, who will play Jakob, revealed in an interview last September. "The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going to see it weave that legacy together. It's not nearly 'What is Fast gonna do next for action;' it is action on the edge of your seat, but story. If you're a fan of the franchise, you get questions answered, you get new questions you can develop, it's another foothold to the narrative. That's the stuff that I love."

The film stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

