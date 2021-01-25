LEGO Ideas International Space Station Set Gets a Huge Discount

LEGO's Ideas program invites LEGO fans to turn their designs into reality, and it has resulted in some fantastic sets for fans of space exploration. Recent additions include the Ideas 92175 Apollo Saturn V Rocket (Amazon) and the Ideas 21321 International Space Station alongside the 10266 Apollo 11 Lunar Lander (Amazon) in the Creator Expert series. If you're missing the ISS set from this collection, now would be the time to grab it. It is currently on sale with a price that matches an all-time low.

The LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 set is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $55.95, which is 20% off the list price. Popular LEGO sets rarely dip below a 20% discount, so this sale will probably be short-lived. Even at the standard $69.99, the ISS set is a decent deal as far as LEGO sets go.

The LEGO ISS kit includes 864-pieces, 3 mini cargo spacecrafts, 2 astronaut microfigures, and a display stand. It also includes a buildable mini space shuttle that will take you back to NASA's glory days. Additional features include "a posable Canadarm2 and 2 rotating joints that coincide with 8 adjustable ‘solar panels'".

While you're at it, you might want to check out what LEGO has in store for 2021. Some recent headlines are available below:

