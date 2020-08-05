Funko's Probe Droid Pop Makes 4 of 6 In the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series

Funko and Disney / Lucasfilm have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back with a set of Hoth-inspired Pop figures that can be combined to form a 12-inch display. The fourth figure in this "Battle at Echo Base" series has just been announced, and it's this awesome deluxe Probe Droid!

Pre-orders for the Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series Deluxe 6-inch Probe Droid are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with shipping slated for October 24th. Note that the entire Echo Base lineup is exclusive to Amazon, and the previous figures in the wave can be ordered via the following links:

Before the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Funko series got underway, Funko partnered with Disney / Marvel on a similar Avengers Assemble series, which is coming into the home stretch. The most recent release was this Deluxe Thor, bringing us only two Pop figures away from completing the set that will capture the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time.

Again, these deluxe Pop figures can lock together to form a large display piece (pictured below). The first four Pop figures can be ordered via the following Amazon links for $19.99 each.

