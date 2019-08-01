Funko’s The Office Prison Mike Exclusive Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

Funko’s The Office Pop figure lineup is about to get one of its biggest exclusives – Prison Mike! If you want to get your hands on one, the first thing you need to do is fuel up with a gruel sandwich garnished with your own hair because you’ll need the energy to stay up past lights-out.

The second thing you need to do head on over to this Hot Topic link starting tonight, August 1st/2nd between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST), because that’s the time and location where you can help Prison Mike escape. Note that the figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but your odds of grabbing one there are probably pretty slim. If it sells out, you’ll find plenty of listings right here on eBay. After you’ve secured your Prison Mike Pop, there’s one more thing you need to do…

You can use Prison Mike to teach your other The Office Funko Pops a lesson, so if you’re missing some of them in your collection you can find them here. However, we highly recommend displaying Prison Mike alongside a Harry Potter Dementor Pop figure, which you can grab on Amazon and via Walmart. Actually, you might want to reserve one of those early because a lot of The Office / Funko fans might have the same idea.

On a related note, Funko’s new Funkoverse board game collection started going up for pre-order today to celebrate the first day of Gen Con 2019. You can learn more about where to get the games right here.

