G.I. Joe Classified Toy Fair Retro Cardback and Legacy Firefighter Figure Pre-Order Details

Following their debut at NY Toy Fair this past weekend, Hasbro is expected to open up pre-orders for several figures in the G.I. Joe Classified lineup today, March 4th at 1pm ET. At the time of writing, we only have official details on the Legacy Collection Search and Rescue Firefighter, but Retro Cardback Flint, Cover Girl and Tele-Viper are also expected along with M.A.S.S. Device Breaker and Snake Eyes with Polar Bear sets. Details can be found below, and links / additional information will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: Links and images added!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Entertainment Earth is currently running a deal that offers a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025. The following pre-orders should be eligible for the deal.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES LEGACY COLLECTION – SEARCH & RESCUE FIREFIGHTER / $34.99 | Available for preorder March 4 @ 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: ” The G.I. JOE Classified Series evolves the retro toy fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series Legacy Collection line, Search & Rescue Firefighter action figure set comes ready for adventure, featuring premium deco and detailing and multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Firefighter figure is bursting with 14 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate head, helmet, mask, air tank, hose, goggles, hydraulic rescue tool, 2 hand axes, fire axe, pry bar, hammer, sledgehammer, and softgoods emergency blanket. The open-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders while also celebrating more than 60 years of G.I. JOE with a unique Legacy Collection design.

G.I. JOE debuted in 1964 with the Original Action Figure which left an indelible impression on generations and launched a toy franchise that continues to thrive finding new fans. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Legacy Collection continues that tradition by celebrating and recognizing everyday heroes such as first responders who brave danger to save lives, protect our communities, and strive to make the world a better place. Search & Rescue Firefighters place the welfare and security of others before their own breaching areas that are hazardous to life and health.”

G.I. Joe Classified Toy Fair 2025 Retro Cardback Pre-Orders (UPDATING):

G.I. Joe Classified Toy Fair 2025 M.A.S.S Device Pre-Orders (UPDATING):