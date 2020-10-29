Grumpy Cat Would Hate Her New Funko Pops

Sadly, the Internet's beloved Grumpy Cat (aka Tardar Sauce) died last year at age 7. She left us far too young, but at least she didn't live to see her Funko Pop. She would have hated it - especially the flocked (fuzzy) exclusive. Fans will be delighted though, and your chance to adopt this lovable curmudgeon is happening right now.

The flocked Grumpy Cat Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99. Jump on that while you have the chance because it's only a matter of time before it sells out. The standard version of the Grumpy Cat Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99.

Hopefully, the spirit of Grumpy Cat will live on these Funko Pops, bringing you a smile every time you gaze upon her adorable frown. That said, we think she would have loved the Pop figure featured below.

This Pop figure is based on a 2013 Gunshow comic strip by KC Green that became a meme for our times. We think Grumpy Cat would have approved of a Pop figure featuring a dog in a room that's burning to the ground.

The This is Fine Dog Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99. It's been on sale for quite some time at this point, so we would expect that a final sell out will come sooner rather than later.

Grumpy Cat quickly became one of the most popular memes on the Internet after appearing on Reddit in 2012. She amassed millions of followers on social media, as well as two New York Time best-selling books and a comic series through Dynamite Entertainment. She might be gone, but her spirit lives on.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.