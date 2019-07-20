Hasbro’s Star Wars HyperReal Luke Skywalker Comic-Con Figure Arrives Tonight

The second big San Diego Comic-Con reveal from yesterday’s Hasbro Star Wars panel is this spectacular The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure, which joins their new 8-inch HyperReal line. As the name suggests, HyperReal figures are Hasbro’s attempt to develop action figures that are as close to flesh and blood (and cyborg bits) as possible. To enhance the effect, the figures include fabric costuming, an interior skeleton structure / hyper articulation for lifelike posing, multiple hands, and detailed accessories.

Hasbro has confirmed that The Black Series HyperReal Luke Skywalker figure will be available to pre-order right here for $79.99 with free shipping starting at 8:30pm EST (5:50pm PST) tonight, July 20th. It will join the spectacular The Black Series Boba Fett Electronic Helmet, which will also go up for pre-order in the link above at that time. The official description for the HyperReal figure reads:

“Featuring super realistic detailing and articulation, along with an exterior skin and interior skeletal structure for seamless posing, STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HYPERREAL figures let fans recreate galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the STAR WARS entertainment that includes the STAR WARS comics, movies, and animated series. This highly detailed LUKE SKYWALKER figure captures the minute physical features of the imposing character inspired by STAR WARS: EPISODE V THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. This figure features movie-inspired detail, interior skeletal structure with seamless joints, and 28 points of hyper-articulation for realistic posing that allow fans to create almost lifelike poses and scenes for display in their collection. Includes figure, 13 accessories, and figure stand.”

You should also keep in mind that the Luke Skywalker figure is only the second installment in the Star Wars The Black Series HyperReal lineup. The first was this Darth Vader figure, which was unveiled back in February and is available to pre-order here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for July. It’s also available from Walmart with free shipping slated for August. The official description reads:

“Featuring super realistic detailing and articulation, along with an exterior skin and interior skeletal structure for seamless posing, Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal figures let fans recreate galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the Star Wars entertainment that includes the Star Wars comics, movies, and animated series. The minute, entertainment-inspired Star Wars details and 8-inch-scale make these figures an impressive addition to any Star Wars figure collection. (Figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal Series Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader figure features Star Wars: Episode V movie-inspired detail, fabric costuming, interior skeletal structure with seamless joints, and hyper articulation for realistic posing. Includes: figure, 8 accessories, and figure stand.”

