Here’s Where To Get Funko Pop WonderCon 2025 Exclusives

Funko is returning to WonderCon this year, and that means there are going to be Pop figure exclusives to collect. If you won’t be in attendance at WonderCon 2025, you can still get exclusive Pops inspired by One Piece, Marvel, Naruto, Pokemon, and more starting on March 28th at 6am PT, 9am ET, Shared exclusive figures will probably go live later in the day, but it should wrap up by 9am PT / 12pm ET. Everything you need to know to maximize your haul can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For starters, the most serious of Funko Pop collectors will be able to purchase a bundle with everything but the show only exclusives for $275 here at the Funko website (link won’t be active until after the launch) on 3/28. These bundles have sold out quickly in the past and the same is expected to happen here. If you aren’t interested in the whole collection, you’ll be able to purchase the Pops individually via the early links below (again, these links won’t be active until after the launch). Note that you will likely enter a queue if you purchase your figures through Funko, so sign into your account and be ready and waiting early.