Hot Toys Vintage Kenner Boba Fett and Darth Vader Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Figures are Live

Hot Toys celebrated Star Wars Day 2020 with two new sixth scale figure releases in their Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection - Boba Fett (Vintage Color Version) and a re-issue of Darth Vader. Both figures are designed as Kenner-style throwbacks complete with retro packaging.

In addition to the retro paint and packaging, features of the Boba Fett figure include a blaster rifle and pistol, jetpack, and a figure base. Darth Vader includes a helmet with "complex interior mechanical details and the back of Lord Vader’s battle damaged head", an LED light-up chest panel, belt, and lightsaber, and a Cloud City-themed diorama figure base. Pre-orders for both figures are live at Sideshow Collectibles via the following links:

Of course, the Hot Toys figures weren't the only merch announced during Star Wars Day 2020. In the links below you'll find details on some of the other big releases:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.