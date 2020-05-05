Hot Toys Vintage Kenner Boba Fett and Darth Vader Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Figures are Live

By Sean Fallon

Hot Toys celebrated Star Wars Day 2020 with two new sixth scale figure releases in their Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection - Boba Fett (Vintage Color Version) and a re-issue of Darth Vader. Both figures are designed as Kenner-style throwbacks complete with retro packaging.

In addition to the retro paint and packaging, features of the Boba Fett figure include a blaster rifle and pistol, jetpack, and a figure base. Darth Vader includes a helmet with "complex interior mechanical details and the back of Lord Vader’s battle damaged head", an LED light-up chest panel, belt, and lightsaber, and a Cloud City-themed diorama figure base. Pre-orders for both figures are live at Sideshow Collectibles via the following links:

Of course, the Hot Toys figures weren't the only merch announced during Star Wars Day 2020. In the links below you'll find details on some of the other big releases:

