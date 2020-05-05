Hot Toys Vintage Kenner Boba Fett and Darth Vader Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Figures are Live
Hot Toys celebrated Star Wars Day 2020 with two new sixth scale figure releases in their Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection - Boba Fett (Vintage Color Version) and a re-issue of Darth Vader. Both figures are designed as Kenner-style throwbacks complete with retro packaging.
In addition to the retro paint and packaging, features of the Boba Fett figure include a blaster rifle and pistol, jetpack, and a figure base. Darth Vader includes a helmet with "complex interior mechanical details and the back of Lord Vader’s battle damaged head", an LED light-up chest panel, belt, and lightsaber, and a Cloud City-themed diorama figure base. Pre-orders for both figures are live at Sideshow Collectibles via the following links:
- Hot Toys MMS572 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader - $285 (Jul 2020 - Sep 2020)
- Hot Toys MMS571 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett (Vintage Color Version) - $255 (Jul 2020 - Sep 2020 arrival)
