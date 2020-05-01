Carbonized Darth Vader and Han Solo in Carbonite Join the Star Wars Black Series Figure Lineup

Hasbro got everyone warmed up for Star Wars Day on May 4th with the release of several new items in The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups - including a Boba Fett electronic helmet based on the character's prototype armor. However, we wanted to highlight the three awesome Amazon exclusives in the wave.

First up is the Darth Vader figure, which is part of a Black Series sub category of Carbonized figures with a fancy metallic finish. Only a handful of figures have been given the treatment thus far, Boba Fett and a Stormtrooper being the most recent before the addition of Darth Vader. At the time of writing, the Carbonized Darth Vader figure is listed on Amazon as "temporarily out of stock" though pre-orders haven't gone live yet. That could happen at any moment, so make sure to check back in if you want to grab one. The Carbonized Boba Fett and Stormtrooper figures are available to pre-order via the following links:

Next up we have The Black Series Han Solo in Carbonite figure which is a popular subject whether you're talking about action figures or cast iron roasters. Again, a listing is up here on Amazon, but not active at the time of writing.

Finally we have the 4-LOM and Zuckus 2-Pack, which is interesting because the packaging is intentionally screwed up. Kenner accidentally reversed the names when they were originally produced, so Hasbro has recreated that mistake with this new release. A listing is currently up and running on Amazon and should be live soon.

Star Wars Day may be officially on May 4th, but the festivities have already started. Below you'll find details on some of the products / deals announced so far:

