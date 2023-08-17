LEGO 2023 Advent Calendars Are Up For Pre-Order on Amazon

With the holiday season looming, LEGO has launched their slate of advent calendar sets for 2023, and many of those sets have gone up for pre-order early on Amazon. This includes the Harry Potter, Marvel, Friends, and City sets, with the Star Wars advent calendar being the only no-show at the time of writing (though it is up for pre-order at Walmart). Regardless, all 5 of the new LEGO advent calendars will launch on September 1st, so you won't have to wait long.

Details about each of the LEGO Advent Calendar 2023 sets can be found below.

75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) – See at LEGO / Walmart / Amazon (Coming Soon): Includes 15 mini builds:

10 mini build vehicles – The Justifier, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle, AT-ST, speeder bike, Imperial Star Destroyer and Ewok glider

5 other mini builds – Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector and Emperor's throne

Also includes 8 LEGO Star Wars characters: an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia

76418 LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO: Includes 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds associated with The Three Broomsticks Inn, the Hog's Head Inn, Zonko's Joke Shop and Honeydukes candy store. Minfigures include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Aberforth Dumbledore and Madam Rosmerta.

76267 LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar ($44.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO: Builds include a Quinjet, jetpack, ice hockey kit, the Hydra Train and more. The lineup of 7 minifigures includes Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow.

41758 LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar ($34.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO: Includes Comes with 10 LEGO Friends characters and "animals, mini-dolls, mini builds and accessories that come together to create the festive pet playground display."

60381 LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar ($34.99) – See on Amazon / Walmart / LEGO: Includes characters like Mr. and Mrs. Claus, carol singer, ice hockey player, ice sculptor and TikTok fan minifigures, plus snowman, reindeer, puppy and kitten figures.