LEGO’s New SEGA Genesis Build Might Be Its Best Budget Set Yet

If you grew up blowing into cartridges and losing yourself in Sonic the Hedgehog for hours on end, LEGO just made something specifically for you (and your shelf).

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LEGO and SEGA have officially announced a brand-new SEGA Genesis (Mega Drive) building set? And at only $39.99, it might be the easiest impulse buy of 2026 for retro gaming fans and LEGO collectors alike.

What You’re Actually Getting

The LEGO SEGA Genesis Console Set (40926) drops on June 1, 2026, priced at $39.99, and packs in 479 pieces for ages 12 and up. You can grab it directly through the LEGO Store or LEGO.com when it launches.

For that price, you’re building a detailed, displayable recreation of the iconic SEGA Genesis hardware, which was a console that basically defined a generation of gaming. And it’s not just a static brick pile either. The set includes two detachable controllers, a removable game cartridge, and decorative stickers to nail that authentic Genesis look. You even get to choose your regional flavor, building it as the North American SEGA Genesis or the international SEGA Mega Drive. Same legendary console, two different names depending on where your childhood happened to take place.

Building a Bit of Nostalgia, Brick-by-Brick

LEGO has been building out its SEGA partnership through Sonic-themed sets for a while now, but this feels like the next logical step, maybe even one that’s long overdue. The Genesis gave us Sonic, Streets of Rage, and Mortal Kombat cartridges your parents probably didn’t love, and a whole era of gaming that people still talk about with affection (including yours truly).

The design team clearly leaned into that nostalgia. The goal was to recreate the console’s iconic silhouette and feel in brick form, blending gaming history with the hands-on creativity that makes LEGO, well, LEGO.

How to Get It

At $39.99, it’s significantly more approachable than most LEGO display sets, which can easily run $100-$300+. This one delivers big nostalgia energy at a budget-friendly price point that’s hard to argue with.

The set launches June 1, 2026, exclusively through the LEGO Store and LEGO.com. There’s no pre-order available just yet, and it’s not currently listed on Amazon, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back with us for updates on pre-order availability when that changes. Sets like this, with built-in fan demand and a tight price point, tend to move fast.

Don’t sleep on this one. Your inner ’90s kid will never forgive you.

Can’t Wait? Get SEGA-Themed Lego Sets Now

Here are some Sonic/SEGA-themed sets that are already available for you to build while you wait for June 1st: