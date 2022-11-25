LEGO Eiffel Tower Is the Tallest Set Yet: On Sale Now

The LEGO Icons 10307 Eiffel Tower set stands at 4.8-feet tall when complete, which makes it the tallest set that LEGO has ever produced. At 10,001 pieces, it is also the second largest set in terms of piece count behind the LEGO Art World Map, which is mostly comprised of push pins. In other words, the Eiffel Tower is making LEGO history, and it is available to order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $629.99. What's more you'll get Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free bonus set with your purchase for a limited time.

As you can see from the image above, the Eiffiel Tower is a LEGO statement piece if there ever was one. In addition to its sheer size, the build features three observation platforms, elevators, landscaping details, an office, a broadcast tower, and a Tricolore flag at its peak. The set can also be separated into four sections to make it more manageable to build and move. The 40579 Eiffel Apartment set includes 228 pieces, a Gustave Eiffel minifig, and period decor. Presumably, you'll be able to integrate it into the Eiffel Tower build. Additional pictures can be found in the gallery below.

Describing the process of designing the new set, Rok Žgalin Kobe, LEGO Designer comments: "We wanted to find the ultimate LEGO expression for the engineering and architectural masterpiece that is the Eiffel tower. We followed the structural principles of the original tower as closely as the LEGO System would allow. During the build you'll uncover interesting, novel LEGO building techniques that bring the tower's architectural features to life in LEGO bricks. Once complete you can imagine the breath-taking feeling of standing at the top and looking across the rich history of the city of Paris. It is the perfect set for travel and architecture fans alike."

On a related note, LEGO kicked off their Black Friday promotions today November 25th (running through the 28th). You can shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals right here with the following freebie offers: