LEGO Ideas Polaroid Camera Set Officially Unveiled, And Pre-Orders Start Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a successful LEGO Ideas campaign by Minibrick Productions last year, LEGO has officially unveiled the production set inspired by the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 camera complete with rainbow stripe and functional features like a viewfinder, exposure compensation dial and a shutter button so you can load and eject the illustrated photos. It's one of the most iconic cameras ever made thanks to its design, instant photography feature, and affordability, and remains popular with hipsters / fans of photography to this day. Everything you need to know about the set, including where to pre-order it, can be found below.

The LEGO Polaroid set includes 516 pieces and appears to be roughly to scale with the original camera 9cm (3.5 in.) wide, and 9cm (3.5 in.). It will also include a pack of buildable Polaroid Time-Zero Land Film that can be inserted into the camera. The images on the film include minifigure scenes and the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. No shaking required!

This super charming LEGO Ideas Polaroid set is now available to pre-order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $79.99. Odds are the pre-order window will close at some point, but it will be available again on the official December 31st / January 1st launch date at 9pm PT / 12am ET. Note that the 31147 LEGO Creator Retro Camera set also launches at that date and time right here at LEGO priced at $19.99 (261 pieces). It's a 3-in-1 set that can be converted into a camcorder or television and includes a moving lens, film that can be loaded into the camera, and a strap. Needless to say, they will look great sitting side by side on your shelf. You can also pick up the 43230 Walt Disney Tribute Camera that dropped this past September here at LEGO and here on Amazon now for $99.99.

"Talking about his inspiration for the design, Marc a.k.a. Minibrick Productions said: "The OneStep took a little over a month from design to completion. I actually started designing it while on vacation in France since I couldn't wait to build it […] I've always loved the design of the Polaroid OneStep. It's incredibly iconic and shows up everywhere!""

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.