LEGO Smart Bricks Unveiled at CES

Over the weekend, the official LEGO Instagram account teased “a whole new dimension” coming to its playsets, and fans didn’t have to wait long to find out just what this giant leap for Minifig kind was all about… and preorders start in 3 or 4 days!

LEGO kicked off this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas by unveiling its new Smart Play platform which, essentially, boils down to this: enhanced bricks that are the same size as a traditional LEGO brick, but contain sensors that allow them to interact with similarly-enhanced Minifigs and other Smart Tags on playsets and vehicles. What this does is add light effects, sound effects and other interactive elements that will change depending on how the accessories are put together and which smart elements are incorporated.

The LEGO SMART Brick is demonstrated during the LEGO press conference ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The announcement was made alongside three kickoff sets from the Star Wars line, all due to hit stores this March: Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-Wing Fighter, Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter and a 962-piece Throne Room Duel set featuring Luke, Vader and Emperor Palpatine. The combination of Smart Minifigs and Smart Tags included in the ships and playset will provide engine sounds, laser-fire effects and even music cues taken from the iconic film score.

LEGO has explained that the Smart Bricks will not require a separate app or other outside controllers. True to its mostly analog nature, LEGO is keeping the experience self-contained without having to bring in screens or other digital platforms. The Smart Bricks use a Bluetooth-based network to “interact” with each other.

