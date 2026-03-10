Best LEGO Super Mario Sets to Buy for MAR10 Day

March 10th is MAR10 Day, Nintendo’s annual celebration of everyone’s favorite mustachioed plumber, is the perfect excuse to dive headfirst into all things Mario. From firing up Mario Kart for a family grudge match, or finally tackling a LEGO build that’s been sitting in your cart for months, this is the day to go all in.

In fact, LEGO’s Super Mario lineup has become one of the best ways to celebrate. While some can be collector-level shelf decorations, these sets are designed to be interactive, surprisingly detailed, and dangerously addictive to build. If you’ve been on the fence about jumping into the Galaxy in brick form, MAR10 Day is your sign.

Here are our picks for the best LEGO Super Mario sets worth picking up right now.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Interactive Mario (71439)

If you’re new to the LEGO Super Mario world or buying for a younger fan, this is the set to start with. The interactive Mario figure is the real star here. He reacts with sounds and expressions as you move him through the course, collecting coins and squaring off against Bowser Jr. in his Junior Clown Car. There’s also Yoshi, a Goomba, and a classic green pipe to kick things off right.

It’s a clever blend of physical building and digital play, and watching a kid’s face light up when Mario “reacts” to a Goomba stomp? Priceless. Think of it as the gateway set… with a rabbit hole (er… green pipe) waiting on the other side.

LEGO Super Mario Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435)

Peach’s Castle is undeniably iconic. This playset captures that energy beautifully, complete with collapsing walls, a working catapult, and Roy rolling up with a Chain Chomp ready to cause chaos. The castle opens up for interior play, which adds a nice layer of depth beyond just the exterior battle setup.

This one hits the sweet spot between display-worthy and a joy to play with. Whether you have kids who want to act out the battle scenes or you just want a Peach’s Castle centerpiece on your shelf, this set delivers on both fronts.

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart Standard Kit (72032)

Mario Kart fans, this one’s for you. The Standard Kart set is a surprisingly satisfying build, featuring drifting wheels, a detachable Super Glider, and a shell-launching mechanism aimed at a target on the included pit workstation. Toad shows up as your pit crew, obviously.

The set is compatible with LEGO Mario, Luigi, or Peach figures, which means it can plug right into a larger setup if you’re already deep in the collection. If MAR10 Day turns into a Mario Kart marathon at your place, having this on the table feels very appropriate.

LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart Toad’s Garage (72035)

Welcome to the pit crew experience you didn’t know you needed. Toad’s Garage lets you customize and prep a kart before race day, swapping out tires, engines, and horns while two Blue Toad figures handle the heavy lifting. The B Dasher kart is the centerpiece, and the car lift and customization machines make the whole thing feel like a proper racing operation.

It’s a great companion set to the Standard Kart, and if you are obsessed with the behind-the-scenes mechanics of racing, this one’s going to get a lot of playtime.

LEGO Super Mario: Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set (72036)

If you want the full Mario Kart experience in LEGO form, this is the set to go big with. Baby Peach, Lemmy, Lakitu, Toad… they’re all here, racing across a circuit complete with item boxes, a starting gate, and a winners’ podium. Multiple vehicles are included, from the Wild Wiggler kart to the Landship, plus fun accessories like Lakitu’s cloud and Toad’s sweets wagon.

It’s one of the more expansive Mario Kart sets, and makes for a fantastic display even when you’re not actively playing with it. Especially on sale, this is a splurge-worthy pick.

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser (71411)

And then there’s this absolute unit. The Mighty Bowser is the crown jewel of the LEGO Super Mario lineup. You get a massive, poseable Bowser figure standing over 12 inches tall with snapping jaws, a rotating head, poseable limbs, and a fireball launcher. It’s an adult collector set through and through, designed more for display than play, and it earns every inch of shelf space it takes up.

Building this thing is a wildly rewarding experience. It’s a statement piece, a conversation starter, and the ultimate way to pay tribute to Mario’s greatest villain on MAR10 Day.

Whether you’re building solo, roping in the whole family, or adding to an already impressive collection, there’s a LEGO Super Mario set here with your name on it. Happy MAR10 Day! Now, go build something awesome.