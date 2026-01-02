All 8 Star Wars LEGO Sets That Just Released

2026 has officially begun, with a spectacular release of eight new Star Wars LEGO sets. We’re headed into an exciting year for Star Wars, with The Mandalorian and Grogu leading the franchise back to the big screen at last. LEGO has yet to announce many sets from the movie (likely to avoid spoilers), but January 1 included the launch of over 150 LEGO sets – including eight new ones from George Lucas’ galaxy.

The figures sell at a wide range of different price-points, including new droids, starships, and action playsets. Here’s all you need to know about the eight new Star Wars LEGO sets that have released in January 2026.

8. BB-8 Astromech Droid (75452)

First up, there’s the epic BB-8 Astromech Droid. Selling for $89.99, this 569-piece set is a perfect celebration of The Force Awakens‘ 10th anniversary. Built to scale with R2-D2 (75398), C-3PO (75398) and other LEGO droid sets, it features a rotating head when you roll it across the ground, as well as a hatch containing a “burner arm” like the one he uses to give Finn a “thumb’s up.”

7. Venator-Class Attack Cruiser (75441)

The 643-piece Venator-class Attack Cruiser was introduced on the big screen in Revenge of the Sith, and it’s a perfect addition for the Starship Collection for $79.99. The Venators bear a striking resemblance to the later Imperial Star Destroyers, making them a key part of the Republic’s evolution into the Empire.

6. AT-AT (75440)

Next up is a new LEGO model of the AT-AT, the Imperial walkers introduced in The Empire Strikes Back and set to return to the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu. This 525-piece set recreates the Battle of Hoth, coming with a Rebel snowspeeder that’s tangling around its legs to bring it down. This new AT-AT is priced $59.99.

5. The Mandalorian & Grogu Speeder Bike (75436)

Based on The Mandalorian Season 1, the Mandalorian & Grogu Speeder Bike set works well with various Tatooine playsets. Priced $9.99, it comes with Din Djarin and Grogu minifigures, as well as a blaster pistol that converts into a blaster rifle.

4. Cobb Vanth’s Speeder (75437)

Hailing from The Book of Boba Fett, Cobb Vanth’s speeder allows collectors to pit Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal against the bounty hunter Cad Bane (played by Corey Burton). A 207-piece set priced $34.99, it comes with two minifigures and some excellent accessories for Vanth; a blaster pistol, a jet pack, and removable Mandalorian helmet. Cad Bane comes with his two blaster pistols.

3. Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack (75449)

The Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack (priced $22.99) is a 116-piece set with four minifigures – two Mandalorians and two 332nd Clone Troopers (based on the live-action versions seen in Ahsoka Season 1). It comes with multiple accessories, including several blasters and an energy shield.

2. Clone Shock Trooper Mech (75448)

Continuing LEGO’s popular mech range, the Clone Shock Trooper Mech (priced $14.99) allows younger collectors to place a Clone Shock Trooper inside a formidable mech. It comes with a massive blaster accessory.

1. Grogu’s Homestead (75443)

Retailing for $19.99, Grogu’s Homestead is inspired by the recent animated shorts featuring Din Djarin’s delightful ward. Aimed at younger players, it’s a 107-piece set featuring Grogu, a Sorgan frog, a catapult mini-build, a cooking pot, 2 tentacles, a marshmallow on a stickand 2 blue macaron accessories.

