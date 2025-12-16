Best LEGO Star Wars Sets to Build Before ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Movie Drops

If you’re waiting for Star Wars to return to the big screen, the wait is almost over. “The Mandalorian & Grogu” movie is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, bringing the galactic franchise back to the theaters for the first time since 2019, where the trilogy-ending, critically-unloved “The Rise of Skywalker” became Disney’s last theatrically-released Star Wars film. The era of Disney+ had begun.

So if you’re looking forward to the next big movie event, don’t you want some LEGO to commemorate it? We’re here to set Star Wars brick builders up with their next LEGO sets to keep them excited for the coming film. Head below to see a list of some of the best Mando & Grogu-inspired LEGOs. While they don’t all come from The Mandalorian’s story, they’ll get you in the Star Wars headspace.

The Mandalorian Helmet (#75328)

Din Djarin’s helmet is incredibly important to his story, becoming not only an identity shielder, but also part of his identity itself. It’s only right for a Mandalorian fan to have the helmet itself! Standing over 7 in. (18 cm) high, this helmet is made of 584 pieces, making it an easy build for most brick builders. Bricks colored in different levels of grey also add to the set, making it almost have that shiny quality of the true original.

Mando and Grogu’s N-1 Starfighter (#75410)

Din Djarin’s N-1 Starfighter is integral to the character, as are most ships within the Star Wars universe, so if you’re a Mando fan this is one you’ll need in your collection. The 92-piece set is small, making for an easy build if you’re a LEGO expert. The set includes 3 LEGO Star Wars characters: the Mandalorian with a darksaber and jetpack accessory element, Grogu with a hover pram, and R5-D4. To really get immersive, open the cockpit of the N-1 Starfighter and place Mando inside, allowing him to pilot his ship. Grogu even fits in the passenger space at the rear.

Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack (#75373)

Straight from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Season 3, this set with 109 pieces helps fans relive the Ambush on Mandalore with 4 included LEGO minifigures: a Mandalorian Nite Owl, Mandalorian Warrior and 2 Imperial Commandos. There are also a few accessories, including blasters, blaster pistols and jetpack elements, and a transparent piece with a handle to make your LEGO minifigure ’fly’. There’s also a buildable cave and stud-shooting cannon.

Brick-Built Star Wars Logo (#75407)

Need something classic to get the love flowing? This is one of the coolest sets that LEGO has released this year, a classic Star Wars LEGO logo in just the perfect color yellow. This set is 700 pieces too, so it’ll probably still be pretty challenging. Also, LEGO says there’s a little surprise (hidden compartment?) within the “T”, proving that there’s more much going on with this set than can be seen. Displaying this in the middle of all the rest of your Star Wars sets would be epic.



The Mandalorian Key Chain (#854124)

This one’s kind of simple, but rocking key chains has never been as cool, especially Star Wars ones. If Mando has your heart, then the LEGO Mandalorian Key Chain is the best way to show that off. AND it’s on sale right now, making it even easier to press the “add to card” button.

New Unofficial Details Revealed for ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

While not much is known yet about the next Star Wars film, we did finally get some new unofficial details on the plot earlier this month. Reported on by Comicbook’s own Tom Bacon, apparently found within the depths of a German Blu-Ray site, the first unofficial plot description of the new film goes as follows:

“The Empire has been defeated and the remnants of its force scattered to the far corners of the galaxy. Yet some of the former commanders of this dark era cling to their power and have become dangerous warlords. Din Djarin together with his apprentice Grogu track down and neutralize these cells. Several clues lead them to Khar’Zuun where they not only manage to infiltrate an almost forgotten imperial facility but Grogu also discovers an ancient artifact that functions as an amplifier of his abilities.”

Hopefully that can help hold you over!



“The Mandalorian & Grogu” hits theaters on May 22, 2026.