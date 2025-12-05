New Star Wars Movie Plot Summary Teases Secrets of the Ancient Sith

Star Wars is set to return to the big screen next year, with The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it seems we’ll potentially see secrets of the Sith revealed. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his delightful sidekick Grogu will be leading Star Wars’ charge back to theaters, but Lucasfilm is currently reluctant to give any sense of the plot. The first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu focused more on vibes and meme-able moments rather than story details, but a new plot synopsis may drop some major clues.

First discovered by the Mandoverse Updates Twitter account, a German Blu-ray website offers a surprising description of the movie. The first part matches with what we know, but the second section is surprisingly new:

“The Empire has been defeated and the remnants of its force scattered to the far corners of the galaxy. Yet some of the former commanders of this dark era cling to their power and have become dangerous warlords. Din Djarin together with his apprentice Grogu track down and neutralize these cells. Several clues lead them to Khar’Zuun where they not only manage to infiltrate an almost forgotten imperial facility but Grogu also discovers an ancient artifact that functions as an amplifier of his abilities.”

It must be noted that this synopsis is not official, and has likely been added in error, meaning this may not be accurate. At the same time, though, there are subtle details here that correspond with overarching Star Wars lore – and that may actually hint at secrets of the Sith.

Where is Khar’Zuun?

Din Djarin and his ward are now working for the New Republic, tasked with defeating various Imperial Remnants across the galaxy. They have no idea that these forces are being secretly coordinated by the Imperial Shadow Council, a group of Imperial leaders who are manipulating events to orchestrate an Imperial resurgence. The Council itself is working to resurrect Palpatine as part of “Project Necromancer,” and we know they’ll ultimately be successful. They’re likely taking advantage of several of Palpatine’s hidden “Observatories,” secret bases where he experimented with the dark side. This fits with the description of Khar’Zuun.

Khar’Zuun appears to be an entirely new location. What is striking, though, is that this planet’s name corresponds with a naming convention seen with other ancient Sith worlds, notably Khar Shian and Khar Delba. These are both situated in former Sith territories in the Outer Rim, in sectors of space where you’d expect Din Djarin to be active. Meanwhile, as Star Wars Holocron notes, the name Khar’Zuun is used in an obscure fan-made Star Wars RPG; this hints it’s found somewhere in the depths of Expanded Universe lore, such a deep cut that it isn’t even mentioned on the likes of Wookieepedia.

What Force Artifact Does Grogu Discover?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

According to this plot synopsis, Grogu discovers an artifact that enhances his ability to call upon the Force. According to canon, there are three types of Force artifacts – those that contain a person’s memories or even entire personalities, those that enhance a person’s ability to draw upon the Force, and those that hinder or confound that ability. Force amplifiers have rarely been seen in canon (a notable exception being the Echo Stones, crystals originating from Planet X, a world steeped in the Force). They are rare even in the Expanded Universe, where many of them were related to the ancient Sith.

This does make sense. A Force amplifier is essentially a cheat code, a way for a Force-sensitive to boost their powers to a higher level, and Jedi would naturally tend to frown on that idea. Sith, in contrast, would be delighted with such an artifact. It’s certainly easy to imagine Palpatine having one of his Observatories focus on researching just this kind of relic. But if this is indeed something rooted in the Sith, it surely means Grogu is about to come face to face with the full power of the dark side.

We don’t know if this plot summary is reliable. What is striking, though, is that the details come together surprisingly well; they turn this into a story that could only be told with the unique combination of a Mandalorian bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive apprentice. It’s all surprisingly believable, which means it’s worth bearing this in mind as the marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu builds up and further plot details are revealed.

What do you think?