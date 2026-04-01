Marvel’s Deadpool Reveals Comics and MCU Collectibles in April Pool’s Day Collection (Exclusive)

It’s that time of year when you never really know what is real and what is just an April Fool’s Joke, and there have already been some April Fool’s festivities making the rounds online. You could say though that Marvel’s Deadpool is pretty much a walking April Fool’s joke all year round, so it would only make sense that on the actual day, Wade would instead create his own signature day called April Pool’s Day, and we can exclusively reveal a 100% real April Pool’s Day collection of comics and MCU inspired collectibles right here.

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Marvel has revealed a special April Pool’s Day Collection that features items from Enso, Spirit Jersey, and Moose Fandrop, and you can check them all out in the galleries below. If you are looking for some Deadpool watch accessories and speciality rings, Enso has you covered, and if you’re in the market for some slick new Deadpool-themed shirts, Spirit Jersey has several perfect options. If you are eyeing something for the collectibles shelf from the hit Deadpool & Wolverine, then Moose Fandrop has the perfect item for you, so let’s break down all the details on each set.

Enso Goes All In On Deadpool

The first Enso item is the new Marvel Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band, which features Deadpool’s signature logo along each side in a slick black and red color scheme. This also ties into the Crimson Blades that adorn the middle of the band. The Marvel Silicone Sport Apple Watch Band retails for $34.99.

There are also two new Deadpool rings to choose from, including the Masked Mayhem ring and the Many Moods of Deadpool ring. The Masked Mayhem ring is red and black and prominently features Deadpool’s iconic mask, while the Many Moods of Deadpool ring is silver and black, and features several of Deadpool’s trademark expressions across it. The Masked Mayhem ring retails for $34.99, while the Many Moods of Deadpool ring retails for $44.99.

Spirit Jersey Celebrates Wade Wilson’s Trademark Charm

Spirit Jersey is also having some fun with April Pool’s Day with a trio of great Deadpool-themed shirts. The first is the clean and classic Marvel Deadpool Relaxed Logo Tee, which is a white shirt that features the Deadpool logo prominently on the front and the Deadpool mask logo on the back. The Deadpool Relaxed Logo Tee retails for $40.00.

The next shirt is the Marvel Deadpool “Call Me” Relaxed Tee, which features Deadpool lying down on his logo with a skull and swords hitting the logo. Deadpool closes it out with a quick “call me” on the red and black design. The Deadpool “Call Me” Relaxed Tee retails for $40.00.

The final shirt is probably my favorite, and it’s the Marvel Deadpool Classic Spirit Jersey. This is a long-sleeve shirt that features the Deadpool mask logo on the front, but also features full artwork on the back that includes the Deadpool logo and Deadpool himself asking, “How long do I have to hold this pose?. The Deadpool Classic Spirit Jersey retails for $90.00.

The Ultimate Team-Up

The final item in the collection is one of my favorites, and it’s the Fandrop Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine set. This features a collectible scene from the MCU’s hit movie featuring Deadpool and Wolverine as they clash with the Deadpool Corps behind the truck, but the set also comes with a TVA Artifact and a small print of the Deadpool & Wolverine poster.

For MCU fans, this will look supremely cool on the desk or the shelf, and it joins Fandrop’s ongoing series of Marvel releases, which include Daredevil vs. Kingpin, Wolverine vs. Sabretooth, and Spider-Man vs. Venom. The Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine Fandrop retails for $19.99.

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