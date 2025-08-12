Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday

Ryan Reynolds has just teased Deadpool’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new social media post ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Reynolds debuted as the Merc with a Mouth back in 2016’s Deadpool, with it and its 2018 sequel becoming two of the most popular instalments of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine brought the titular antihero into the MCU proper, however, and achieved even higher levels of success, making Deadpool’s return to the MCU all but inevitable, and Reynolds might now have provided confirmation.

On August 12, 2025, Ryan Reynolds shared an image of the Avengers symbol seen throughout Deadpool & Wolverine on Instagram. Instead of the blue tones seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, however, the symbol is now painted red, suggesting that it may be being used for a different MCU project, perhaps even Avengers: Doomsday. While Reynolds offers no explanation about this post’s meaning – there’s no caption to give anything away – the fact that Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming implies that this symbol could coincide with the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover.

Reynolds previously shared this same logo on his Instagram a month before the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. The Phase 5 movie revealed that this symbol was the one used by Cassandra Nova’s (Emma Corrin) army of variants trapped in the Void at the End of Time, rather than an “Anarchist Avengers” team that had been speculated. Even so, Marvel did form a new superhero team in Deadpool & Wolverine, comprising Deadpool, Wolverine, Gambit, Elektra, Blade, X-23, and, briefly, the Human Torch, so Deadpool may have adopted this logo for his own team ahead of his return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ever since Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever and the strongest Deadpool adventure, Ryan Reynolds’ return to the MCU has been inevitable. Even so, the star has remained quiet about when or where Deadpool will be seen again, though he did recently confirm that he is writing a Deadpool and X-Men team-up movie, which hasn’t yet been officially announced by Marvel Studios. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars expected to explore several different realities, including Earth 616, Earth 828, and the X-Men’s Earth 10005, these crossovers are the perfect place for Deadpool to return.

There’s no doubt Deadpool will become an important and regular fixture in the MCU, even after Avengers: Secret Wars resets the franchise into a new, singular timeline. The Merc with a Mouth is one of Marvel’s most popular characters, and now that’s he’s officially in the MCU, the door is open for him to crossover with a wide variety of characters he never could before. This could include the Avengers in 2026’s Doomsday, with Deadpool joining the fight against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in an effort to save the universe he has already fought so hard to protect.

