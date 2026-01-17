Deadpool Returns From Hiatus With Big Apology to Fans

Deadpool has finally returned from a hiatus that has lasted for over a year at this point, and it kicked off its long awaited comeback with a big apology to fans. Marvel and Shueisha have been collaborating in some cool ways over the years that have resulted in some brand new manga takes on classic Marvel Comics heroes, and one of the coolest examples of this has been Deadpool’s foray into the world of manga. But due to some concerns (that were never truly explained in full), the series had been put on hiatus back in 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool: Samurai is finally back with a new chapter after a year and three months of being on hiatus with Shueisha’s Jump+ app, and fittingly enough the series has returned with Deadpool himself directly addressing fans to apologize for the year long hiatus. Not only is it mentioned by Deadpool later in the chapter that fans have been waiting 15 months for the next entry, but Deadpool then says he will “aim for clean, wholesome reading material” moving forward to avoid another hiatus.

Deadpool Apologies for Long Manga Hiatus

“Dear readers of Deadpool: Samurai, I’m incredibly sorry for the sudden long break and express my most heartfelt apologies to everyone looking forward to the new chapters,” the apology statement begins. “To ensure that this never happens again, I will remain mindful that these characters belong to Marvel and will behave myself.” Before cheekily continuing with, “I will aim for clean, wholesome reading material, and deliver content everyone can enjoy with peace of mind. I humbly beg for your continued patronage of Deadpool: Samurai.”

Deadpool: Samurai picks up right from where it all left off over a year ago as Deadpool is facing off against Wolviepool, a variant version of himself. The multiverse Deadpools had been trying to destroy the multiverse, and Wolviepool takes a major step towards this when he gets a hold of Loki’s Tempad. This ends up transporting Deadpool and the others to a brand new world, and it’s a wild one that fans of Shueisha’s more adult Jump+ works should recognize immediately. And one that sparks a crossover that wouldn’t work anywhere else.

Deadpool Joins World’s End Harem

Courtesy of Shueisha

The final moments of Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 21 see Deadpool realize that they are now in the world of World’s End Harem, a notorious Jump series with some highly adult content. It’s hilarious seeing Deadpool address the hiatus with an apology teasing that the series will be moving more cautiously with the fact that it’s using Marvel characters in this way, only for this comeback chapter to immediately throw them in an explicit series that’s not really focused on action in the same way other Jump series are.

Originally created by LINK and Kotaro Shono for Jump+ in 2016, World’s End Harem takes place in a world where men have been wiped out by a deadly virus. Thus the rare men that have managed to survive and develop an immunity to the virus are then tasked with breeding with as many women as possible to grow the population. It was successful enough to spark a sequel series that went on for years, but it’s wild to see it here. Now we’ll just see what Deadpool is going to do in this world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!