Mass Effect Legendary Cache Bundle Includes a Wearable N7 Helmet

Earlier today, BioWare and Electronic Arts have announced a release date for the highly anticipated Mass Effect Legendary Edition remastered collection - May 14, 2021. They also revealed a Mass Effect Legendary Cache Bundle collector's edition that includes a very exciting, very wearable N7 helmet.

More specifically, it's a life-size replica of Shepard's N7 Breather Helmet, and it was created using the in-game 3D model. Features include a carbon fiber texture and LED lights that illuminate the visor and accents on the sides and back. The lights can be adjusted between Paragon Blue or Renegade Red with a switch located inside the helmet.

The Mass Effect Legendary Cache also includes a Paragon and Renegade Morality Spinner Pin, N7 acceptance letter, canvas art prints, and a metal case for the game. Unfortunately, the one thing that's not included in the bundle the game itself.

Pre-orders for the Mass Effect Legendary Cache Bundle are live here at the Bioware Store and here at Best Buy for $149.99. Note that the Bioware store version includes an additional canvas print - one featuring the SSV Normandy and a Bioware exclusive version that features the female Commander Shepard with her Omni-Blade and N7 armor.

Again, the Cache bundle does not include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but you can pre-order the game here at Best Buy and here on Amazon now. It's available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and will also be compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

If you're unfamiliar, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include all DLC, promo weapons, armors, and packs for Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Plus, everything will be remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.