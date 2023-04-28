Massive MOTU Origins Snake Mountain Playset Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in March, Mattel unveiled an enormous Masters of the Universe wave that included dozens of new figures and playsets in both the MOTU Origins and Masterverse lineups. The crown jewel was the highly anticipated Snake Mountain playset, which finally went up for pre-order today, April 28th (happy MOTU Day!) priced at $79.99. You can find it here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It's set to arrive in August, and you won't be charged until it ships.

Designed for 5.5-inch Origins figures, the new MOTU Snake Mountain playset measures roughly 27-inches tall, 27-inches long, and 13.5-inches wide. Features include a huge snake that can pick up Origins figures, Skeletor's throne, a trap door, dungeon, acid pool, and escape tunnel. Additional details cab be found below.

The front of the playset features a Wolf head that spins to an opening gate

Snake on top can pick up any Origins figure in its mouth – or knock it off the platform! Each figure sold separately.

As a figure moves up the stairs and through the upper gate -- BAM! It will drop through the trapdoor and into the cage that can be moved to the dungeon underneath Skeletor's throne for safekeeping.

To get to throne, figures must pass by the wolf head and intimidating spider. To get out, watch out for the "acid pool" on the way to the hidden escape tunnel!

