McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Line Adds 2 New Vehicles

McFarlane Toys has just released two new retro vehicles that have joined the DC Super Powers line. The first is The Bat Multicraft Vehicle, a boat-like, plane-like, underwater-sometimes vehicle that can take Batman and any two teammates to their next adventure. Next is the Black Manta Sea Saucer Vehicle, another multi-terrain vehicle that can take to the sea or air. Be careful, Batman, not many escape Black Manta’s shark torpedoes (which are also included).

Both of these collectibles launched today with an estimated delivery set for March 21, 2025. The Bat Multicraft Vehicle is up for $34.99, while the Black Manta Sea Saucer is only $24.99. Head to Entertainment Earth here to see more items in the DC Super Powers line, and read below for individual links and information on the new vehicles.

DC Super Powers Vehicles Wave 4 The Bat Multicraft Vehicle – $34.99 / ”The DC Super Powers Vehicles Wave 4 The Bat Multicraft Vehicle is compatible with new and old action figures (sold separately) from the DC Super Powers Line. This iconic vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging. This DC Super Powers Vehicles Wave 4 The Bat Multicraft Vehicle includes a retractable tail flame!” / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here at Amazon

DC Super Powers Vehicles Wave 5 Black Manta Sea Saucer Vehicle – $24.99 / ”The DC Super Powers Vehicles Wave 5 Black Manta Sea Saucer Vehicle is compatible with new and old action figures (sold separately) from the DC Super Powers Line. This iconic vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging. This vehicle also includes two shark drones!” / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here at Amazon

Aquaman’s Michael Beach Reveals He Almost Returned in Sequel

While the DCEU has now come to a close, and we are currently awaiting the first installment in the DCU (Superman), let’s take a trip down memory lane, all the way back to Aquaman’s first film. That’s where Black Manta and Aquaman first become enemies, when our hero took Black Manta’s father’s life. An unfortunate action that leads the Black Manta down a dark and vengeful path.

Michael Beach, who portrayed Black Manta’s father Jesse Kane in Aquaman, revealed he was pitched a return for the sequel.

Speaking to ComicBook, he said “they actually talked to me about shooting a couple of scenes in Aquaman 2, obviously flashback things, but we weren’t able to do it because of scheduling and stuff. Instead, they just put a couple of clips from the first one in there to remind the audience as to why Black Manta hates Aquaman so much.”

While he was not able to return for reshoots, Beach did talk about how much he loved his time with the DCEU. “It was a lot of fun. It’s such a huge movie. To see how big it was and how much detail goes into building the sets,” Beach continued. “It was a great experience. [Director] James Wan, who I worked with once before, he’s like a child when it comes to that kind of stuff. He really puts himself into it, and he’s got so much energy that it was exciting to be a part of such a big film.”



