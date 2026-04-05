Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Just Revealed Cancellation of Two Upcoming Figures

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toyline from Playmates Toys launched late last year with a selection of action figures, Dinozords, Megazords, and roleplay toys like Morphers and masks, and wave 2 is on the way at some point this year. Some of the figures we’ve seen are of the White Ranger and Lord Zedd, but there are two figures that Playmates Toys has confirmed are not releasing for the foreseeable future, as they have effectively been cancelled.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers YouTuber D.T.V 83 shared an email he received from Playmates Toys regarding the status of several wave 1 Re-Ignition figures that had yet to be released. Those figures were of Squatt and King Sphinx and had been showcased at previous shows. The email reveals that despite those showcases, Playmates and Hasbro have decided to go in another direction on which figures get released at this time, and they have no plans to release either figure in 2026.

Will Power Rangers Fans Ever Get The Unreleased Figures?

According to previous reports, there was supposed to be a Dragonzord released as a retailer exclusive, but the report indicated that it didn’t end up panning out, and as a result, it’s unknown if we’ll get a release for it down the line. Now Squatt and King Sphinx are also not being released, which does seem odd since Baboo just started showing up at stores. Baboo’s release also means that Rita’s group would only need Lord Zedd (who is in wave 2), Finster, and Squatt to complete the core villains.

The email does point out that this doesn’t mean they will never be made, and it is also noted that there are times when they display possible figures, vehicles, and plush at places like Toy Fair that they don’t ultimately see through to production. That said, if you were going to create those figures, this wave of toys would certainly be the time to do so, since you are so heavily releasing items from seasons 1 and 2.

I’m personally disappointed since I very much wanted a Squatt figure for the shelf, and hopefully, down the line, we get an individual release or a release as part of a multi-figure pack. Other figures that have been showcased at shows are the White Ranger, Lord Zedd, Rocky, Aisha, and Adam versions of the Red, Yellow, and Black Rangers, and Z-Putties that explode on impact. We’ve also seen Saba, and the Tigerzord is on the way as well.

Whether or not any of those meet the same fate remains to be seen, but hopefully, most of those figures end up becoming reality.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!