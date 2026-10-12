Score This Highly Detailed One Piece Monkey D. Luffy Figure for Under $35

While there are a lot of beloved heroes in the anime world, one of the greatest is One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy. Any anime figure fan can tell you there are way too many great figures to choose from these days, but if you’re going to add one to the collection, you may as well go for one that’s both affordable and epic—like this Monkey D. Luffy figure from Bandai Namco.

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Wearing his signature red vest, cutoff denim shorts, and flip-flops, and holding a heroic pose that fans of the anime will recognize instantly, this figure is so well-priced you’ll be surprised. It’s only $32, which is a great price for a figure over eight inches tall and nine inches in depth. There’s no shortage of great Luffy figures, but at this price, it would be a major miss to pass it up.

Bandai Namco One Piece Maximatic Plus Monkey D. Luffy Figure

This Luffy figure comes from Bandai Namco’s Maximatic Plus line. If you aren’t familiar with it, it’s a deluxe prize figure line from Banpresto’s popular Maximatic prize figure series. The Maximatic Plus collection is larger and more detailed than the regular line and has featured characters such as Kurama from Yu Yu Hakusho, Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Roronoa Zoro from One Piece.

What I like most about the Banpresto line is how detailed the figures are for the price, and how much better the quality is than a typical prize figure. My Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Frieren Grandista is one of my favorites in my collection, which is wild to say considering it cost me less than $30.

These figures can be hard to find within a few months of release, which is why we recommend picking Luffy up. Prize figures are manufactured in Japan to be given away at arcades as rewards, so they don’t hang around for long before a new batch comes in. The next thing you know, you’re at an anime con and a figure that should have cost you $32 is being resold for $125. Yikes!

Once you dive into the world of prize figures, don’t be surprised if an addiction takes hold. There are tons more from the world of One Piece alone, not to mention other anime. We’ll show you a few worth adding to the collection below.

More One Piece Figures