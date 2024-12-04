MOTU Masterverse Skelcon Figure Is Available Now With a Deal

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The demons of Skeletor’s army, the terrifying Skelcon creatures, are ready to be summoned into your collection thanks to Mattel. Their Masters of the Universe New Eternia Masterverse Skelcon Action Figure is now in-stock at Entertainment Earth, priced at $23.99, but our exclusive link will knock 10% off. That brings the total down to $21.59. Just keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $39+, so if you want to build an army with these, the discount combined with free shipping will come in handy. Additional details for the figure can be found below.

Masters of the Universe New Eternia Masterverse Skelcon Action Figure: “The demons have been summoned by their master, Skeletor, to scour New Eternia for the Power of Grayskull. This figure comes with a horned, beaked head with an articulated jaw to reveal the souls of the dead detailed on his tongue. He’s armed with a spear, an axe, and a sheathed dagger as well as a round shield. Comes packaged in a window box suitable for display. / $23.99 / Available here at Entertainment Earth for 10% off (in-stock discount)

Masters of the Universe News

The live-action Masters of the Universe movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, has found its Duncan, aka their Master-at-Arms. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Idris Elba is now set to bring the character to life! The actor will join Red, White and Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes as Teela, and Allison Brie as Evil-Lyn. In the original Masters of the Universe plotline, Duncan is He-Man’s original trainer and the father of Teela. Duncan is tasked with creating the Masters of the Universe team to try to stop Skeletor, and he eventually becomes He-Man’s right-hand man. Elba’s gruff exterior makes him a perfect fit for the role; an army type that has to prepare and train the next generation of fighters. Masters Of The Universe releases on June 5th, 2026.