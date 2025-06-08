This Gross and Underrated ’90s Nickelodeon Cartoon Still Deserves to Be Watched

Every decade has shows that stand out above the rest, these are the shows that people will talk about for decades to come. Typically, these shows become a foundational part of our memories, which explains why they always feel relevant, even decades after their story concluded. It’s safe to say that the ’90s was an amazing time for animated series, with beloved shows like Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Animaniacs rising to the surface. That said, there’s yet another animated series that debuted during this time, and we’re letting it fade into obscurity. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters was released in 1994, and this gross show was funny, charismatic, and surprisingly educational all in one.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is a Nickelodeon animated series that has a slightly unhinged vibe to it, think Rocko’s Modern Life, but with monsters and trash. The series follows a trio of monsters, Ickis (Charlie Adler), Oblina (Christine Cavanaugh), and Krumm (David Eccles) as they make their way through monster school, led by The Gromble (Gregg Berger). The show ran from 1994 to 1997, getting four seasons in total. Created by the same company that produced Rugrats, it’s odd that we don’t hear this show come up as frequently.

The Many Successful Elements of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Like any successful show, there are many noteworthy elements of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. To start with, the very premise of the show (monsters attending a school based in a dump) is pretty entertaining and opens the door to a freak-of-the-week style adventure, which is a tried and true formula. What made it so compelling is that these students were more afraid of humans than the other way around, necessitating their training. It’s a twist on making assumptions, and in a way, it worked to ground the characters. Suddenly, the trio became as relatable as they were strange.

There’s no denying the strangeness of the cast, either. That was intentional, as Aaahh!!! Real Monsters stemmed from an era of gross-out cartoons (Ren & Stimpy and Rocko’s Modern Life are its contemporaries, after all). The monsters embraced this grosser aspect of their lives, jumping into bodily humor and collecting human toenail clippings for their currency. While incredibly off-putting, it is a clever world-building trick.

Each member of the cast brought their own story to the table. Ickis was insecure about everything, especially if it pertained to himself. Meanwhile, Oblina had the classic overachiever attitude, and as such had to be talked away from burnout on more than one occasion. Finally, Krumm is the golden retriever of the group, as he’s lovable, sweet, and easy-going. It’s worth noting that his comedic style leans more towards body humor (armpit eyeballs, gross smells, the usual), while the other two found different ways to make the audience laugh.

The Hidden Depths of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters didn’t just rely on simple gross gags to tell a story, and instead incorporated many complex and familiar themes. Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm are essentially portraying a monster coming-of-age story. Their adventures include messages about friendship, self-acceptance, and identity. The show never makes the mistake of hitting viewers over the head with these themes, instead trusting the audience to make the connection on their own. They did this all while wrapping the message up in a comedic lens.

Above all else, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters was a satirical show, showcasing human society through the eyes of monsters. While monsters are historically the grotesque creatures living in the shadows, the show found a way to make humanity look like the terrifying ones, and that’s a pretty impressive feat. Through this method, the show snuck in many more messages, including commentary about consumerism and environmental damage.

The Lasting Potential of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters lasted for four seasons and was well-received during its run. Even critics liked it, appreciating its wit and admitting that it was good for older children and adults. The show was nominated for several awards, winning one, and even had some merchandise. If it aired today, it probably would have gotten the proper Funko Pop treatment and everything.

So, why don’t people talk about this show more? It feels like Aaahh!!! Real Monsters has been overshadowed by its contemporaries, and that’s a crying shame. Part of the problem probably stems from the fact that Aaahh!!! Real Monsters didn’t get the same rerun treatment as similar shows of the time; Rugrats and Hey Arnold! kind of dominated that department. It’s also important to remember that the show ended a mere two years before SpongeBob SquarePants hit Nickelodeon, which probably also killed a lot of its rerun potential.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is available to stream on Paramount Plus.