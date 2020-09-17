NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU Pre-Orders are Live

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 30 (3090, 3080, and 3070) Series of Ampere-powered graphics cards are a massive step up over their current offerings, so gamers looking to upgrade their rig (especially for 4K) are going to be mighty tempted. That said, if you're eyeing the 3080 - which is really the flagship here given that the 3090 is overkill in both power and price - the time is now. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live! You should be able to find them via the following retailers at some point today while they last - which probably won't be long: UPDATE 2: Selling out in the blink of an eye, though Amazon has yet to go live. Keep tabs on the following pages for restocks.

ORIGINAL: Specs for the RTX 3080 include 8,704 CUDA cores and 10 GB of GDDR6X memory with a $699.99 price point (you can take a closer look in the video below). That's an amazing value when you consider that it is expected to blow away the RTX 2080 and outperform the $1200 RTX 2080 Ti. If you're game, pre-orders are slated to go live tomorrow, September 17th. The exact launch time isn't known, but you'll want to check in at 12am EST (9pm PST September 16th) tonight to be on the safe side because these are going to sell out lightning fast. You can find the Founder's Edition here at Best Buy along with a selection of third-party versions. Amazon's page for the 3080 is live here. You can also check out NVIDA's page for the 3080 right here.

If you have money to burn on the ultimate GPU with the 3090 (10496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory), note that pre-orders are slated to go live on September 24th for $1499. You can find the lineup here at Best Buy and here on Amazon. As for the 3070 (5,888 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory), you'll have to wait until October. Again, you can find the lineup here at Best Buy.

