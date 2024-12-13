New Turok Game Announced

Turok is back in the form of a new co-op shooter called Turok: Origins! Turok is a classic franchise that holds a special place in the hearts of older gamers. The series began back on the Nintendo 64 and was praised for its fun gameplay which let you hunt dinosaurs with guns. Of course, it was really popular as it was coming off the heels of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, so dinosaurs were pretty big in the zeitgeist. Turok continued into the early years of the Xbox 360 era with a gritty reboot, but fell off shortly after that. The only signs of life from the series in recent years has been through emulated versions via Nintendo Switch Online.

Now, Turok is back in the form of Turok: Origins. The game is a new co-op shooter coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It was announced at The Game Awards with a brand new gameplay trailer that highlights the fast-paced action and dinosaur slaying. Of course, it combines the pre-historic era with futuristic tech so you can shoot dinosaurs with arrows and machine guns. Players will also get to use DNA powers that allow them to use special abilities that allow them better chances against the dinosaurs. You can view the first trailer for Turok: Origins and a brief description of the game below.

“Play as the legendary Turok warriors to face off against ferocious dinosaurs and a terrifying alien threat that seeks to destroy all human life in the galaxy. Unleash devastating attacks on your enemies with weapons and abilities, and harness fallen enemies’ DNA to upgrade your arsenal. Embark on a high-stakes adventure — solo or with friends — to unravel mysteries that hold the key to saving humanity.”

As of right now, there doesn’t appear to be a firm release date for Turok: Origins. However, the fact there was a call to wishlist the game plus some gameplay that looked fairly polished likely means a 2025 release date. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.