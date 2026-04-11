Power Rangers Re-Ignition Reveals Wave 2 Zords and Megazord

After a lengthy drought, fans have finally been able to walk down the toy aisle and find Power Rangers toys again, courtesy of Playmates Toys’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition toyline. The first wave focused on season 1’s Rangers and main villains, and now we have an up-close look at what wave 2 has in store, including the new Thunderzords and the powerful Thunder Megazord.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers Re-Ignition wave 1 featured the original 5 Rangers and each of their Dinozords, which could then be combined to create the Megazord. will follow a similar format, as it will include all of the Thunderzords individually, and once combined, they are able to create the Thunder Megazord. The best part is that you can check out all of the new Zords and the Megazord below.

What Does Power Rangers Re-Ignition Wave 2 Actually Include?

Right now, we know that Re-Ignition wave 2 will feature all of the Thunderzords individually so that you can pick them up and assemble them into the Thunder Megazord. That includes the Tyrannosaurus Red Dragon Thunderzord, Triceratops Unicorn Thunderzord, Sabertooth Tiger Griffin Thunderzord, Mastadon Lion Thunderzord, and the Pterodactyl Firebird Thunderzord.

In the video Playmates Toys shared of the collection, you can also see that the Red Dragon Thunderzord has the ability to transform from its main Dragon mode to Warrior mode. There’s also an added element to the Firebird Thunderzord, as the Zord will also include miniature versions of the Rangers so that you can create scenes with the proper scale.

You can then see the fully combined Thunder Megazord standing in the middle of the display, and it looks great. What is still a question though is if the Thunderzords will also be able to form the Thunderzord Assault Team formation, which allowed the Red Dragon Thunderzord in Warrior form to ride on top.

As for action figures, this wave will also see new versions of the Red, Yellow, and Black Rangers after the power transfer, which include Aisha, Rocky, and Adam. There is also a Lord Zedd figure and a Z-Putty figure displayed, but with the cancellation of Squatt and King Sphinx, there is a touch of caution there until the figures finally hit stores.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition Wave 2 is expected to hit later this year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!