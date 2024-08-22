Classic Game Released on Steam And It’s Free

A classic game is now available on Steam, and it is available for free. The game in question is a third-person shooter that hails from the year 1996, a milestone year in gaming. In 1996, gamers were treated to the likes of Super Mario 64, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Wave Race 64, Donkey Kong Country 3, Super Mario RPG, Pokemon Red and Green, Diablo, Quake, Sid Meier’s Civilization II, Wipeout XL, Star Ocean, and much more. It was also the year Bungie released its 7th game.

This 7th release for the Washington-based studio was also the third release in the Marathon trilogy. And it is this game, Marathon Infinity that is available on Steam for free. At the moment of writing this, it is so new that it only has six user reviews, all of which are positive.

A Macintosh exclusive back in its day, Marathon Infinity was a critical hit back in the day but due to it being exclusive to limited software, it didn’t match this commercially. By the standards on the Macintosh though, it sold well.

“Marathon Infinity takes the closed universe of the Marathon series and blows it wide open,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “The solo/co-op campaign, “‘Blood Tides of Lh’owon,’ is a 20-level scenario sporting new textures, weapons, and enemies. More than that, the scenario sheds a surprising new light on the story’s characters and the meaning of events. Having defeated the Pfhor and reawakened the ancient remnants of the S’pht, the player now faces a world where friends become enemies and all is not what it seems…”

The game’s official Steam description continues: “This classic 1996 Bungie FPS is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic. Marathon Infinity is powered by the Aleph One engine, which is available under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) Version 3.”

If you decide to check out Marathon Infinity via Steam, expect to sink about seven or eight hours into the game to see it from start to completion. Unfortunately, like most games of this era, it does not offer much in terms of replayability. As for Steam Deck compatibility, the listing makes no mention of support or lack thereof. There is simply no information on the matter.

