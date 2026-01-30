Preorder KPop Demon Hunters American Girl Dolls Now

Sony’s KPop Demon Hunters was one of the biggest movies of the 2025, something that it seemed no one was expecting, since there was an extreme lack of available toys and collectibles once the movie dropped. That kind of lapse is unusual for big films, but luckily we’re starting to see all of those awesome HUNTR/X collectibles flow in. One of the most surprising, and most adorable, is the American Girl collaboration which brings the main girls to the adorable American Girl doll-style.

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey look like they were always meant to be American Girls—only with a $165 price tag each. You’ll appreciate the faux leather, zippers, and metal buckles that replicate the outfits of your favorite fictional K-pop girl group. Each HUNTR/X American Girl doll also includes their awesome demon hunting weapons; Rumi’s Sain-Geom sword, Mira’s Gok-Do curved moon sword, and Zoey’s Shin-Kal knives. As one astute X user pointed out, are these the first American Girl dolls to have weapons? Possibly, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

HUNTR/X fans can pre-order these dolls on the American Girl website now, and they’ll ship out on November 27 of this year.

American Girl’s Other Pop Culture Collaborations

While Wicked: For Good wasn’t the box office or critical success fans were hoping it would be, it’s still one of the most popular musicals of all time, so it makes sense that one of American Girls’ other collaborations would be this one. There were two dolls in the series, one for Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and one for Ariana Grande’s Glinda. On top of that, they also released 2 pajama sets for Wicked fans to reenact Wicked’s “Popular” scene (probably the best and most fun scene in the whole film). Unfortunately, all of these offerings are now sold out on the American Girl website, but I was able to find them on second-seller sites like eBay, so if you’re willing to cough up the dough ($500 of it), that’s where you’ll find them, though the PJs are a little bit more elusive.

There was also a Clueless collaboration last year that brought main character Cher’s and best friend Dionne’s outfits to the American Girl wardrobe, bringing a 90s flair to the frequently historic fashion senses of the other dolls. Cher’s iconic yellow skirt and jacket combo even includes a handheld cellphone, the epitome of high end fashion for teens in the 90s. Dionne’s black and white look includes one too, and her fashionable white statement hat with the black ribbon and red flower. Again, like the Wicked ones, Cher’s is sold out on the website, but still available on eBay for about $150. You can still get Dionne’s outfit on the original site for a discounted price of $56, down from the original price of $80. If you’re a 90s fan and a doll collector, I wouldn’t let this sale price slip by.

American Girl’s new move into pop culture collaborations means we should be getting some interesting dolls in the future. Maybe we can expect something totally out there, like Transformers or maybe She-Ra could get some love someday? Who knows, but that’s my new dream.