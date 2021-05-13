SDCC 2021 Exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas Minimates, LOTR Figures Are up for Pre-Order

A new batch of San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Previews Exclusives dropped today, and it includes another gem for fans of Tim Burton's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. It also includes a figure set for fans of The Lord of the Rings. A full breakdown is available below - but you'll need to act fast. These SDCC 2021 PX exclusive sets are limited to 1,000 and 4,000 units respectively.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Minimates Commemorative Collection Gift Set / $39.99 - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth: "What's this? What's this? It's a gift set of Nightmare before Christmas Minimates! Based on Tim Burton's stop-motion classic, Jack Skellington, Sally, the Mayor, the Wolfman, Behemoth and the Clown with the Tearaway Face come packaged in a hexagonal display that shows off a different character on each side. Each 2-inch tall Minimates mini-figure features multiple points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts. Limited edition of 1,000 pieces."

Lord of the Rings Deluxe Action Figure Box Set / $49.99 - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "What has it gots in its pocketses? This exclusive two-pack of Lord of the Rings action figures lets the cat out of the bag, showing Frodo in his completely invisible mode, wearing the one Ring of Sauron. Standing right next to him is Gollum, who looks upset about someone stealing his "precious." Each 4-inch tall action figure features multiple points of articulation, as well as detailed sculpting and paint applications. This limited edition pair comes packaged in replica of an opening book, along with Gollum's boat. Limited edition of 4,000 pieces."

If you're grabbing The Nightmare Before Christmas Minimates set, you might want to add the following SDCC 2021 exclusive to your cart. It was still available to pre-order at the time of writing:

Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Action Figure Box Set / $119.99 - Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth: "What is this? It's an exclusive box set celebrating Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! This massive set features Jack Skellington and everything he needs to make Christmas happen: the Hanging Tree, his toy-building table, and various toys! Jack is fully articulated, and the set comes displayed in a full-color window box. Limited to 3,000 Pieces."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.