The Star Wars Arcade1Up Atari Cabinet Gets a Massive Star Wars Day Deal

Arcade1Up's Star Wars 3/4 scale cabinet brings back three Atari arcade games of the '80s: Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. They even brought back the flight yoke. Other features include a 17" display, dual speakers, an illuminated marquee, and custom riser that brings the height of the cabinet to a little over 5-feet.

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet launched at $500, but for Star Wars Day 2020 you can get it here at Walmart bundled with a bonus Stormtrooper robot from UBTECH for $350.22. That price is the lowest we've ever seen on the Arcade1Up Star Wars cabinet - and that's before they tossed in the Stormtrooper bot which, amazingly enough, cost a whopping $299 when it launched in 2017. However, you might want to consider a new version of the cabinet that exchanges the riser for a custom bench seat. That version is also available at Walmart for $499.97.

Features of the Star Wars Arcade1UP cabinet are as follows:

Dimensions: 20” D x 18.75” W x 60.8" H (with Riser)

Box dimensions: 11.25” D x 47.75” W x 23.75” H

Weight: 92lbs

3 Games in 1

Custom Riser With Original Artwork

1 Player

17" Color LCD Screen

Real Feel 4 Button/ Trigger Style Flight Yoke

Dual Speakers

Game Settings Menu

Light Up Marquee

Records Your High Scores

Clear Deck Protector

Adjustable Variable Volume

Anti-Tip Over Strap

The UBTECH Stormtrooper robot First includes a companion app and is said to provide "a cutting-edge AR app experience, voice command, facial recognition, and sentry patrolling capabilities". Even if it doesn't deliver on those promises, free is free!

