Star Wars Hoth Collection Drops Ahead of May the 4th (Exclusive)

Disney is continuing their countdown to Star Wars Day / aka May the 4th 2025 with a new collection of Hoth-themed apparel and accessories that’s debuting here at Comicbook! As you’re about to see, the Star Wars Hoth collection will include several items that will make you look cool even in the heat of the summer at a Disney Park.

We’ll start with the Hoth Ear Headband, which features a snowy landscape, huge AT-ATs, and a snowslpeeder. Also included is the Star Wars Hoth Collection is a Loungefly Mini-Backpack with a design that matches the headband, and I’ll be looking to snag one for my own backpack collection. Finally, there’s a Hoth baseball jersey for adults that completes the ensemble.

Everything you need to know about the collection can be found below, and keep in mind that all of these items will be available to order starting at 8am PT / 11am ET on April 18 right here at The Disney Store. Direct links are included in the following list, though they will be inactive until after the launch time.

Hoth Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars / $44.00 / See at The Disney Store: “Star Wars fans will want to chill out in this ear headband inspired by the icy planet Hoth. The harsh frozen landscapes pictured on each ear feature the planet’s mighty inhabitants, AT-ATs, while a snowspeeder flies overhead. The padded vinyl ears sit either side of an iridescent snowy satin bow on this cool headwear.”

Star Wars Hoth Collection Loungefly Mini Backpack / $80.00 / See at The Disney Store: “Hoth, a planet of snow and ice, inspires the coolest accessory this side of the Outer Rim. Featuring embroidery of an AT-AT walker and snowspeeder plus screen art that puts you in the middle of the Rebel’s Echo Base, this Hoth Loungefly mini backpack captures the planet’s icy palette and fierce charm. With signature Loungefly features, this simulated leather carryall is sure to be frozen in everyone’s memory.”

Hoth Echo Base Baseball Jersey for Adults – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back / $74.99 / See at The Disney Store:“The umpire strikes you out, as snowy conditions batter this traditional baseball jersey inspired by the classic Star Wars trilogy. Embroidered vintage-look ”Hoth Echo Base” logo and Imperial Probe Droid silhouette score on the full-button front while Millennium Falcon AT-AT Walkers, and #80 are called out on back to commemorate The Empire Strikes Back‘s 45th Anniversary.”

The next collection that Disney has in store for the lead up to May the 4th is The Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein, which will be available here at The Disney Store at 8am PT / 11am ET on April 25th. Keep an eye on our Gear Page for a preview ahead of the launch!