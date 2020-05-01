Star Wars Le Creuset Cookware is 20% Off for Star Wars Day

Last year Le Creuset launched a Star Wars collection of cast iron cookware, and fans proceeded to freak out about it. However, the prices likely put a break on the enthusiasm. If you passed on them the first time around, you might want to take a second look because several of the items in the Le Creuset Star Wars collection are 20% off at Williams Sonoma ahead of Star Wars day on May 4th (note that shipping is free on orders of $49 or more with the code SHIP4FREE).

Granted, 20% off doesn't mean that the most coveted cookware is affordable - but $360 for the crown jewel Han Solo in carbonite roaster looks a lot better than $450. The Darth Vader Dutch oven is also down to $316 from $395.

The collection also includes R2-D2 and C-3PO mini round cocottes, which are pretty reasonable at $24. Then there are the Millennium Falcon and Death Star silicone trivets, which can be had for $16.

While you're at it, you might want to check out the lineup of Star Wars Instant Pots at Williams Sonoma. The available designs include Stormtrooper, Chewbacca, BB-8 and Darth Vader with prices that range from $79.95 to $119.95 in 3, 6, and 8 quart sizes. They aren't on sale, but they are more fun than a regular Instant Pot.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.