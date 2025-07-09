Kaiju No. 8 Gets New Funko Pops Ahead of Season 2 Release

Japan is under attack by the vicious Kaiju. The JDF (Japan Defense Forces) are working to protect the city, while the clean-up crew around the country deals with the mess. In comes Kafka, a city cleaner who gets infected with a parasite from the Kaiju and transforms into a super-powered being with immense strength and regeneration. Funko is here this week to celebrate the hit anime with new Funko Pops straight from the first season of the hit show.

Main characters Kafka, Mina Ashiro, Kikoru, and Reno all make an appearance in the drop, as well as Kafka’s transformed Kaiju hybrid, Kaiju No. 8. Mina and Kaiju No. 8 also include the opportunity to score a Chase version, which is welcome news for collectors. There are also a few exclusives to grab, starting with the Mina & Bakko Funko Pop and Buddy Entertainment Earth exclusive, followed by exclusives from Funko and Chalice Collectibles. Pre-orders for the commons are available here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic. They should also arrive here Amazon soon. Check out the list below for a full breakdown of the wave and links to the exclusives.

The second season of the insanely popular new anime is set to hit worldwide on July 19th. According to Comicbook’s own Nick Valdez, “Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 19th, and much like the first season will be streaming outside of Japan with both X and Crunchyroll. Also announced was the fact that the extra new episode, Hoshina’s Day Off, will be making its Japanese broadcast debut on July 5th ahead of the new season’s premiere. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this special episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll (as it was previously released as part of the Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie event), but the episode will be streaming with X when it hits on that day.” So if you’re a big fan, stay tuned. More Kaiju No. 8 is almost here.



