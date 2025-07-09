McFarlane Toys Launches An Actual Fallout TV Series Action Figure

Up until this point, all of the releases in McFarlane Toys lineup inspired by the live-action Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime have been posed figures. That is to say – statues. That changed today with the release of a 7-inch scale action figure of Lucy with Dogmeat. What’s more, it’s the sixth installment in McFarlane Toys new Elite Edition collection of figures, which means that it will include deluxe details, premium paint, additional accessories, and more. All of the info you need can be found below.

Fallout Lucy McFarlane Elite Edition #6 7-Inch Action Figure ($59.99) – See at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Features include up to 22 moving parts and accessories like CX404 (Dogmeat) figure, 3x swappable faces, a removable backpack, 4x extra hands, 2x pistols and a display base. A Elite Points card and a collectible art card are also in the package. If you’re unfamiliar, Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes.

Following news back in May that Fallout Season 2 wrapped filming, it was confirmed that Season 2 is coming this December, at which time will will get our first glimpse at the New Vegas setting. To make things even better for fans, they also announced that Fallout has been renewed for Season 3 with the following statement:

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of ‘Fallout,’” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of ‘Fallout,’ well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”