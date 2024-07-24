The Rocketeer and Batman: The Animated Series Getting Limited-Edition Posters From Bottleneck Gallery

It’s an exciting day for fans of comic books and Art Deco, as Bottleneck Gallery is releasing two new posters that bring these two realms together. The gallery is releasing a print honoring the classic character The Rocketeer, with artwork from Raid71, which comes in both a standard print and as a special variant. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as Bottleneck is also releasing prints honoring Batman: The Animated Series featuring artwork from Tom Walker. Both prints, along with their variants, go on sale July 25th, at 12 p.m. ET on Bottleneck Gallery’s official website.

The Rocketeer was created by Dave Stevens and, while the character debuted in the early ’80s, the concept was firmly rooted in the ’30s. Not only was the Art Deco style growing in popularity in America in the 1920s and 1930s, but Stevens himself was a major fan of the style, with his book also embracing the spirit of adventure serials from an earlier era. That Art Deco style was fully embraced when the character made the jump to the big screen in the 1991 Joe Johnston movie The Rocketeer.

Also debuting in the early ’90s was Batman: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1995. Following the major success of Batman and Batman Returns, the series borrowed the gothic and noir elements from the Tim Burton films, and in order to embrace the timelessness of the figure, incorporated Art Deco elements to create a style that not only stood out from its peers, but is considered the defining look of the character. The producers of the series even coined the term “Dark Deco” as a way to describe their approach to the look of the series.

Scroll down to check out the posters and grab them from Bottleneck Gallery’s official website.

The Rocketeer by Raid71

The Rocketeer from Bottleneck Gallery

6-color screen print on Gold Foil paper

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50



The Rocketeer – Variant by Raid71

The Rocketeer from Bottleneck Gallery

6-color screen print on Gold Foil paper

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60



Batman: The Animated Series by Tom Walker

Batman: The Animated Series from Bottleneck Gallery

Fine art giclee

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 275

$50



Batman: The Animated Series – Variant by Tom Walker

Batman: The Animated Series from Bottleneck Gallery

Fine art giclee

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$60



Batman: The Animated Series – Acrylic Panel Print by Tom Walker

Batman: The Animated Series from Bottleneck Gallery

Archival pigment on 4mm-thick acrylic panel

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

Limited edition of 35

$125



Batman: The Animated Series – Variant – Acrylic Panel Print by Tom Walker

Batman: The Animated Series from Bottleneck Gallery

Archival pigment on 4mm-thick acrylic panel

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

Limited edition of 35

$125



