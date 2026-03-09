The Ultimate One Piece Tony Tony Chopper Figure Has Been Revealed (And We Need One ASAP)

Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece is about to hit the service later this week, and while there are several fan-favorites in the mix this season, one adorable character’s debut is easily the most anticipated. That would be the tiny doctor known as Tony Tony Chopper, and with his arrival in the series, he has now received the ultimate figure, and we need one as soon as possible.

The new figure is courtesy of the amazing team at Hot Toys, and while all of their releases are of incredible quality, this figure is easily one of their most impressive to date. It’s partly due to how true to life the fur looks, and the expressions they captured are outstanding. The customizable accessories go the extra mile as well, both in terms of what they add to the display and how easy they are to switch out, and it all creates what is likely the top Tony Tony Chopper figure for the foreseeable future.

Tony Tony Chopper Looks Like He Stepped Out of the TV Screen

It might seem like hyperbole to say this is the ultimate Tony Tony Chopper figure, especially with it being one of the first ones previewed, but if you simply look at the pictures and then at the show, it’s hard to distinguish the difference, and that’s an incredible compliment to the figure.

It gets better thanks to the multiple accessories, which include two magnetically interchangeable mouths to change from smiling to open-mouth expressions. Both are great, and both seem to attach without any seams showing, so whichever one you choose will fit in flawlessly.

There’s also a pair of magnetically removable antlers that are also covered in flocked fabric, as well as a pair of magnetically removable ears that are also covered in fabric. You’ll also get six interchangeable cloven hoof hands, including a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of object-holding hands, and a pair of open and sitting gesture hands.

Now, admittedly, there isn’t much to the costume, as it only includes maroon shorts and a red colored top hat, but that top hat is removable and covered in plush fabric to match the aesthetic of the figure. You’ll also get Chopper’s blue backpack that features a magnetic buckle, and the entire piece is completed with a wood deck-themed figure piece that sports the One Piece logo.

Tony Tony Chopper is now up for pre-order on Sideshow, and it retails for $270.00. Chopper is expected to ship between June 2026 and December 2026.

One Piece season 2 lands on Netflix on March 10th.

