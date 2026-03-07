Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Makes a Huge Straw Hat Change in Season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! After the massively popular reception of Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 1 in 2023, the series is returning with its second season on March 10th, 2026. Season 2 is titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, following the Straw Hat Pirates in their journey across the treacherous sea that’s often referred to as the pirates’ graveyard. Season 1 concludes after the Arlong Park Arc, where Nami officially becomes the crew’s navigator as they leave for the Grand Line. Season 2 will not only bring the Straw Hat Pirates to Loguetown but also commence their journey in the Grand Line, often known as the Pirate Graveyard. In order to avoid cutting off too much of the manga content, the second season will set up the premise of the Alabasta Arc, leaving Season 3 to wrap up the second saga of the series.

As the highly anticipated Season 2 draws near, Netflix reveals the first look at Brook, the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates and one of the most beloved characters in the series. Martial T. Batchamen will be playing the role of one of Luffy’s most trusted allies. In the original manga, Brook doesn’t make an appearance this early. However, considering that the live-action is adapting the Reverse Mountain Arc, fans will see him in a flashback following the Rumbar Pirates, who were connected to Laboon, an island whale.

Brook Will Officially Make His Debut in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

The Rumbar Pirates will be introduced during the Reverse Mountain Arc, shortly before the Straw Hats are about to enter the Grand Line. Fifty years ago, they passed through the same mountain to begin their journey, and one of their members, Brook, later joined Luffy’s crew. In the original manga, Brook makes his debut in the Thriller Bark Arc as the story reveals the tragic fate of the Rumbar Pirates as well as the reason the musician couldn’t keep his promise to Laboon.

Brook wasn’t able to escape death when his entire crew was wiped out, but he managed to come back to life thanks to his Revive-Revive Fruit. However, because his ship was attacked in a foggy area, it took his soul two years to find his body, which had been reduced to a skeleton. Even after five decades, Laboon is waiting for his friends to return, unaware of the tragic fate that befell them. As the only surviving member, Brook joins Luffy’s crew, hoping to one day reunite with his old friend.

While the second season won’t reveal Brook’s appearance in his skeleton form or reveal his entire past, his early introduction is shocking to say the least. However, it does make sense considering that a flashback in the Reverse Mountain Arc is crucial to understanding Laboon’s past better, which happened too late in the original.

