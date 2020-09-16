ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 4 Figure Lineup Has Launched

Super7's ThunderCats Ultimates lineup of 7-inch figures picks up where Mattel's ThunderCats Classics left off last year. To date there have been 12 releases in the series, with another four added today - Lynx-O, Pumm-Ra, Monkian, and Snowman of Hook Mountain.

Pre-orders for all four of the new figures are live here at Entertainment Earth and here at Super7 for $45 each. Note that these figures are made to order, and the pre-order window is expected to close on October 16th (though Entertainment Earth might go beyond it). Once they're gone, they're gone for good. A breakdown of each new figure can be found in the official descriptions below:

Thundercats ULTIMATES! Wave 4 – Lynx-O: "The newest addition to the Thundercats collection is the oldest cat of all – Lynx-O, the wise old warrior, and the great seer without sight. Featuring a Tile from the Fountain of healing water, a light shield, as well as an alternate head and hands– this 7″ highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, and will not be available at a later time. Lynx-O is another amazing addition to your Thundercats collection."

Thundercats ULTIMATES! Wave 4 – Pumm-Ra: "Presenting: Mumm-ra’s short-lived Thunderian alter ego, Pumm-Ra! The clandestine supervillain comes with a wrapped Sword of Omens, a communicator, alternate head and hands, Claw Shield, and a soft goods robe. Also included is an additional Snarling Mumm-Ra head that is scaled to fit to our previously released Mumm-Ra the Ever Living figure. Pumm-Ra has never been made before in toy form, and this 7″ highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, so don’t miss your chance to own Pumm-Ra before they are gone forever!"

Thundercats ULTIMATES! Wave 4 – Snowman of Hook Mountain: "It’s the Third Earth dwelling, ice-weapon-wielding, behemoth sized Thundercat ally – It’s Snowman of Hook Mountain! Snowman includes a collection of ice weaponry, two sets of alternate hands, and a special helmeted head. This 7″ highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, so do not delay, as these figures will not be made available at a later date. The Snowman of Hook Mountain is another amazing addition to the Thundercats collection."

Thundercats ULTIMATES! Wave 4 – Monkian: "The most memorable humanoid monkey member of the Mutants – Monkian features a cannon shield, mace, blaster, as well as an alternate head and hands. This 7″ highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order, and will not be available at a later time. Monkian is another amazing addition to your Thundercats collection."

Previously released figures in the ThunderCats Ultimates lineup include Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, Jackalman, Pumyra, Grune The Destroyer, Tygra, Mumm-Ra with Ma-Mutt, Cheetara, Slithe, Jaga the Wise, and Captain Cracker. You can find those here on eBay.

